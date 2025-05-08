Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 21, 28, 31, 39
(two, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
