Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 12, 14, 26, 29
news
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago
