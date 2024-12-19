Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 7, 12, 22, 33
By The Associated Press
Dec 19, 2024
(one, seven, twelve, twenty-two, thirty-three)

