Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 8, 18, 23, 34
(four, eight, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
