Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 10, 11, 13, 17
(seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield woman pleads guilty in summer shooting that injured 4
2
New retail store opens in New Carlisle this week
3
School of Innovation students make, donate bowls to Springfield Soup...
4
Springfield’s only yoga studio celebrates 3 years of community wellness
5
Estate of Columbus Uber driver shot in Clark County files wrongful...