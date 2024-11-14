Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
9, 19, 30, 32, 36
(nine, nineteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six)
