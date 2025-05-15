Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 12, 13, 23, 30, 33
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
