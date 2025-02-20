Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 14, 21, 22, 37
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
2, 14, 21, 22, 37

(two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-seven)

