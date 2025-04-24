Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 4, 10, 17, 35
(three, four, ten, seventeen, thirty-five)
