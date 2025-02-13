Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 6, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
