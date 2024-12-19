Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 7, 7, 7
(one, two, seven, seven, seven)
