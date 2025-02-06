Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 3, 3, 3, 5
(two, three, three, three, five)
