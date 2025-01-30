Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 4, 7, 7, 8
(two, four, seven, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Triad, Springfield-Clark CTC use state grants for career tech education
2
Springfield law enforcement unclear on enforcement of Trump immigration...
3
Messy teen room thankfully wasn’t the Kiss of death for pooch
4
Champaign YMCA names Urbana native as next CEO
5
Graham schools keep replacing bad HVAC systems, say building temps...