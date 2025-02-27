Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 5, 8, 8
news
By The Associated Press
17 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 5, 8, 8

(zero, one, five, eight, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ohio lawmakers propose making breakfast, lunch free at schools
2
‘Pothole season’ causing havoc for motorists on local roadways: How to...
3
Child, woman mauled, dog shot by bystanders as dog attacks escalate
4
Springfield-Clark CTC students share insights about opportunities
5
Lifelong New Carlisle resident, drag racer, community booster dies