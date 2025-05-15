Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 2, 4, 5, 7
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2, 4, 5, 7

(two, four, five, seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: 1 dead in early morning Springfield shooting
2
Man indicted in double-fatal April crash on County Line at Middle...
3
Grants help Clark State expand and update engineering, manufacturing...
4
Teen killed in Springfield crash will be honored by CTC at Convocation
5
Springfield teen indicted on murder charges in 2024 shooting of his own...