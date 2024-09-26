Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
