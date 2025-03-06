Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 6
(zero, zero, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Service dog dispute: Springfield skate rink incident reveals rules for...
2
Clark County disability group offers new mobile changing unit for local...
3
Greenon freshman named to state suicide prevention advisory council
4
Mercy Health moves Springfield walk-in clinic from McCreight further...
5
OIC student indicted for bringing gun to Springfield school