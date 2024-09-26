Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 8
(two, two, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield man pleads not guilty; accused of pointing gun at Haitian...
2
Turner, lawmakers seek specific federal help for Springfield on Haitian...
3
Tough Enough to Wear Pink horse show, cancer fundraiser returns to...
4
Springfield adds metal detectors, security at city meeting; Rue details...
5
Bill Wilks, a champion of Hamilton, dies at 93