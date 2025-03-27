Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
5, 6, 9
(five, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield woman pleads guilty in summer shooting that injured 4
2
New retail store opens in New Carlisle this week
3
School of Innovation students make, donate bowls to Springfield Soup...
4
Springfield’s only yoga studio celebrates 3 years of community wellness
5
Estate of Columbus Uber driver shot in Clark County files wrongful...