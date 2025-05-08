Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 6, 7, 7, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

0, 6, 7, 7, 8, 9

(zero, six, seven, seven, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Springfield seeks public feedback on city’s 5-year federal spending...
2
Springfield police substation renamed in honor of former Chief Roger...
3
No injuries reported after plane hits runway during takeoff in...
4
No, the Ohio raccoon with a meth pipe wasn’t from ‘our’ Springfield
5
Feds cancel majority of Springfield’s $1.6 million grant to fight gun...