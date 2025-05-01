Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 9
(one, two, four, five, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Simulation shows challenges for people re-entering society after...
2
2 men indicted for attempted murder in 2023 North Limestone incident
3
Global Impact STEM finishes new school building at Clark State...
4
Election 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police...
5
Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor