Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 0, 4, 5, 6, 6
(zero, zero, four, five, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Youth musicians to join Springfield Symphony for hip hopera show
2
After COVID experience, most schools take snow days off, decline remote...
3
Tecumseh HS launches club that promotes safety, responsible decision...
4
Curious about UFOs and other phenomena? You’re not alone
5
Ice fishing in Springfield? Yes, it has been ‘that cold’