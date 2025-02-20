Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9
(three, four, five, six, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee, Enon, Tecumseh among groups deciding on tax levies in...
2
Ohio Valley opens new wound, hyperbaric center in Springfield
3
Wedding show event in Springfield coming next week
4
Helping picky eaters doesn’t have to mean annoying mom in the kitchen
5
Springfield starts tax agreement with Topre for business growth