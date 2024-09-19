Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
6, 9, 27, 31, 34, 36
(six, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Community promotes joy, love at rally supporting Springfield, Haitian...
2
Springfield election debate canceled; organizers ‘prioritizing safety’
3
UPDATE: 3 grocery stores evacuated in Springfield reopen
4
Long John Silver’s/A&W on North Limestone in Springfield being rebuilt
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases