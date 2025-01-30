Breaking: Cedarville University student, Cincinnati native among passengers killed in American Airlines crash

Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 2, 21, 24, 25, 40, 47
news
By The Associated Press
Jan 30, 2025
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

2, 21, 24, 25, 40, 47

(two, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty, forty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Triad, Springfield-Clark CTC use state grants for career tech education
2
Springfield law enforcement unclear on enforcement of Trump immigration...
3
Messy teen room thankfully wasn’t the Kiss of death for pooch
4
Champaign YMCA names Urbana native as next CEO
5
Graham schools keep replacing bad HVAC systems, say building temps...