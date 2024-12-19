Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
15, 23, 28, 35, 36, 37
(fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing behind Springfield Meijer store
2
Joe Burrow lookalike contest coming to Fountain Square
3
Champaign County Sheriff Melvin appears in court after drunk driving...
4
Clark County prevention coalition awarded $90K to help fight substance...
5
City to outsource income tax work, cut some jobs; says it will boost...