Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 21, 22, 23, 27, 41, 47
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-seven)

