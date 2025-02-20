Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
8, 21, 27, 34, 35, 38
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight)
