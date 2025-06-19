Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
6, 13, 15, 23, 29, 47
(six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine, forty-seven)
