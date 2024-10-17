Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
10, 18, 26, 28, 32, 39
(ten, eightteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
