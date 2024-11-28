Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 5, 15, 34, 37, 40
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

1, 5, 15, 34, 37, 40

(one, five, fifteen, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty)

