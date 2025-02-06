Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 7, 10, 29, 36, 48
(four, seven, ten, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-eight)
