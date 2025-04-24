Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 3, 9, 13, 14, 19, 47
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, forty-seven)

