Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
3, 9, 13, 14, 19, 47
(three, nine, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield man gets 15 years to life for fatal stabbing behind Meijer
2
City may add sidewalks on Bechtle, Hillcrest; ODOT seeks public’s input
3
Ex-Champaign sheriff Melvin pleads guilty to lesser charge after 2024...
4
Springfield’s SCAT bus system to shift to micro-transit by July
5
Northeastern names new principals at one high school, one elementary