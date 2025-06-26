Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 1, 3, 9, 28, 30, 47
news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

1, 3, 9, 28, 30, 47

(one, three, nine, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer
2
Black bear spotted in Clark County; What do the black bear sightings in...
3
3 downtown Springfield food businesses come together to form new...
4
Myers Market in COhatch Springfield unveils new plans, hours; Ironworks...
5
Property tax elimination won’t be on November ballot