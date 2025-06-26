Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 3, 9, 28, 30, 47
(one, three, nine, twenty-eight, thirty, forty-seven)
