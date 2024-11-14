Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 14, 17, 21, 27, 46
(four, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-six)
