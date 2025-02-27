Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
1, 14, 15, 16, 17, 45
(one, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, forty-five)
