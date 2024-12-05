Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
2, 4, 12, 16, 42, 46
(two, four, twelve, sixteen, forty-two, forty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield excited to land tech jobs at data center; company lauds...
2
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump
3
Get into the holiday spirit this weekend with these events and...
4
Clark County grant to update New Carlisle park, improve Springfield...
5
Man dies in stabbing near Meijer in north Springfield