Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 16, 20, 25, 28
(ten, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark County tax levies: CTC ahead early, Greenon trailing, Tecumseh...
2
Koehler dominating Ohio Senate race; Willis, Dean up big in state House...
3
Patterson has early lead over O’Neill for Clark County commission
4
JD Vance votes in Cincinnati, says ‘I feel good’ about presidential...
5
These 20 people were indicted in Clark County