Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 19, 21, 32, 37
(six, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Law enforcement procession honors fallen Clark County deputy
2
Local county Sheriff Matthew Melvin arrested, charged with drunk...
3
What’s happening this weekend: Lion King showing, ugly sweater party...
4
Rue: Springfield leaders not surprised by residents’ unhappiness in...
5
Springfield Regional Medical details safety, care updates it says are...