Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 16, 19, 23, 30
(three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Oesterlen ending youth services in Springfield; Columbus group taking...
2
These 14 people were indicted in Clark County
3
Highway Patrol greets Springfield school families in new safety effort
4
Fall author series happening at Clark County library through October
5
Haitian radio station in Springfield seeks to inform, assist Haitian...