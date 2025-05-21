Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 5, 13, 22, 36
(four, five, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Pickleball courts give Springfield’s City Hall Plaza bright new look
2
Clark State College President Blondin will retire next summer after 13...
3
4 Clark County first responders honored with ‘Service Above Self’...
4
Clark County courthouse $14M renovation on budget, schedule
5
Food safety steps are crucial when grilling, picnicking outdoors