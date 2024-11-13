Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15, 28, 29, 35, 36
(fifteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six)
