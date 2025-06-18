Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 14, 19, 24, 25
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 14, 19, 24, 25

(one, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Springfield aims to trim city workforce by 30 employees via $25K buyout...
2
Clark County offers bigger grants to retailers, businesses that are...
3
Clark County Dog Shelter full, offering lower-cost adoptions
4
Lawmakers criticize plan to erase property taxes
5
Portion control is a big part of eating healthier; here’s easier ways...