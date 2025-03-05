Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 20, 24, 29, 34
(one, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
