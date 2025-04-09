Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 6, 7, 8, 30
news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 6, 7, 8, 30

(one, six, seven, eight, thirty)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee voters to decide on first school income tax in May 6...
2
Haitian culture celebration, fundraiser set for John Legend Theater on...
3
New Carlisle voters will decide whether income tax levy for police...
4
Gaining inspiration: Student writers learn skills from published...
5
Federal government cut more than $2M for local communicable disease...