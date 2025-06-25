Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 15, 18, 23, 36
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

4, 15, 18, 23, 36

(four, fifteen, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Arts Festival to Celebrate Springfield! this week
2
Poppy’s Diner closes Selma Road location, goes back to food truck
3
Bike-share a new Clark County offering from library, health department
4
Eating healthy doesn’t have to be more expensive if you follow these...
5
Power company seeks public input on potential first solar field in...