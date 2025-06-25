Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 15, 18, 23, 36
(four, fifteen, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-six)
