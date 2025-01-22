Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 6, 15, 16, 21, 38
By The Associated Press
Jan 22, 2025
