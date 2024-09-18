Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:

3, 4, 6, 8, 8

(three, four, six, eight, eight)

