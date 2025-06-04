Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 3, 5, 6
(one, one, three, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield Haitians watch court developments with uncertain eye toward...
2
Murder charge added for Dayton woman in Springfield home invasion case
3
School district mourns recent HS graduate killed in Champaign County...
4
New extended-stay hotel to break ground on Bechtle in August
5
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County; driver flees...