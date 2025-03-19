Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 6, 8, 8, 9
(zero, six, eight, eight, nine)
